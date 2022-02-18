Round Table India donate goods to Divya Jyoti Social Centre, Jaripatka

Nagpur: Philanthropy in practice shows how organizations can effectively address various this predicaments faced by the society. Almost all their ideas and efforts of philanthropy are based on pragmatism which makes Round Table India become effective. They attack and seek solutions for social problems through practical means.

In another one such endeavour, Round Table India through its chapter Nagpur Round Table 83 under the facet of Community Service donated more than 100 bottles of hair conditioners, 100 goodie bags which included two notebooks, two pens, box of crayons, juice box and chocolates. The donation was made to Divya Jyoti Social Centre, Jaripatka.

The organization trains underprivileged girls; beauty, hairdressing, and professional makeup, nail techniques etc. to make them self employed and gain skills to get gainful employment in beauty parlors and salons. The organization undertakes giving tuition classes to underprivileged children who are weak in studies so that they come to par with other students in the school.

This endeavour was undertaken with the able guidance of Chairman of Nagpur Round Table 83- Tabler Ajay Chandwani and Secretary of Nagpur Round Table 83-Tabler Pratik Minocha by Tabler Jasmohan Singh.

Nagpur Round Table 83 is part of Round Table India, which is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, working towards the education of underprivileged children and is into various community service activities. Till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.