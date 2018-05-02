Round Table India and Ladies Circle India donate Hearing Aid Tables at Bharat Muk Vidyalaya, Jagnade Square

Nagpur: 23rd September marks the beginning of the World Deaf and Dumb week. To add to the celebration of this week at Bharat Muk Vidyalaya, Jagnade Square, Nagpur which is the school to 60 students with hearing and speaking disabilities, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India donated a table and 10 chairs, equipped with hearing aids to help the children learn.

Nagpur Ladies Circle 50, Nagpur Round Table 83, Nagpur Aurthurs Round Table 180, Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 and Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 came together to help the school with acquiring this aid. They also donated some steel racks to help them store study material more efficiently. The children of the school performed the National Anthem in sign Language along with other beautiful performances.

Round Table India and Ladies Circle India is a Non profit organisation of young men and women who do charitable work across the country with the prime focus on education of the underpriviliged students

The National President, Round Table India, Piyush Daga graced the occasion. Mrs. Sumati Agrawal Chairperson NLC50, Mr. Rahul Agarwala Chairman NRT 83, Mr. Gaurav Chouksey Chairman NART 180, Mr. Dheeraj Agrawal Chairman NSRT 258 and Mr. Amit Poddar Chairman NTRT 299 were prominently present along with other members of Ladies Circle and Round Table India.