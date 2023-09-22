Roulette 101: What Are The Basic Rules Of Roulette?

Roulette is a classic casino game that has been around for centuries. The game is perfect for beginners and a thrilling challenge for experienced players. The simplicity of predicting where a ball might land on the roulette wheel paves the way to various bets that can be placed depending on the number, colour or even area of the wheel, unlocking a jackpot for correct predictions.

If you have been wanting to try your hand at this old but gold live casino game, here are some of the most basic rules of roulette you need to know before getting started.

Main Components of Roulette

The game consists of a roulette wheel and a small white ball. The European roulette wheel has 37 slots, while the American roulette wheel has 38 slots, each with a number written on it. The numbers on the wheel range from 0 to 36 in European roulette and include an additional 00 (double zero) in American roulette. The numbers are usually colour-coded, with zero marked as a green pocket and all the other numbers divided equally in black and white

If you play live online roulette on Live Casino House, you will observe the dealer spin the wheel and let go of the ball. The ball spins along the edge of the wheel and falls into one of the numbered slots. You aim to guess which number, combination of numbers, colour or area of the roulette wheel the ball falls into. If the bet is correct, you win a payout.

Betting Options

You get a variety of betting options while playing roulette. Most of them have a different winning edge and payout rate. You can place two broad categories of bets in roulette – Outside and Inside Bets. Once you have decided on your bet, you will place your chips on the corresponding area of the roulette table.

Outside Bets

Outside bets are placed on the outer sections of the roulette table. These bets include:

Betting on red or black

Betting on odd or even numbers

Betting on high or low numbers – Ranging from 1-18 or 19-36, respectively.

Dozen bets – where you bet on one set of 12 numbers out of three.

Column bets – you bet on a column of 12 numbers.

The first three types of outside bets offer a payout of 1 to 1. The last two give a payout of 2 to 1.

Inside Bets

These bets are placed on the numbers within the main grid of the roulette table. Inside bets include:

Straight bets: You place chips (your bet) on a single number. It offers a payout of 35 to 1. Split bets: You bet on two adjacent numbers. These offer a payout of 17 to 1. Street bets: You wager on a row of three numbers. You will gain a payout of 11 to 1. Corner bets: You place your bet on four numbers forming a square. You get a payout of 8 to 1. Six-line bets: You bet on two rows of three numbers. It gives a payout of 5 to 1.

Odds of Betting

Since the game is complex, inside bets have much lower betting odds but extremely high payouts. Outside bets have higher betting odds since your chances of winning are close to 50-50 with most of the bets. The latter is a safe betting option, also, you get the lowest payouts by placing outside bets.

If you are playing roulette for the first time or are a beginner, it is safer to go with outside bets while you learn how to play the game. Once you have gained some experience, you can try your luck and skills with riskier inside bets.

French Roulette

This type of roulette is more complicated than its European or American counterpart. The French roulette has almost the same roulette wheel as the European roulette, except all names are written in French, and the numbers are placed randomly.

Odd/Even becomes Impair/Pair

Low/High bets are termed Manque/Passe

Red/Black betting boxes say Rouge and Noir

The doze bet boxes are presented as P12 (the first dozen), M12 (the middle dozen) and D12 (the last dozen)

French Roulette – Additional Rules

Most rules are the same in French roulette, but it has two additional rules:

En Prison: If you place an even-money bet and the ball lands on zero, your bet remains “imprisoned” for the next spin. If you lose on the next spin, you lose your bet. If you win on the next spin, you get your original bet back without additional winnings.

If you place an even-money bet and the ball lands on zero, your bet remains “imprisoned” for the next spin. If you lose on the next spin, you lose your bet. If you win on the next spin, you get your original bet back without additional winnings. La Partage: If the ball lands on zero, all money bets will be divided in half. One half goes to the player and the other half to the house.

Conclusion

Roulette is a purely luck-based game. You can recognise the main rules better once you have tried a few games. Start with European roulette first, moving on to American after considerable experience and then to French if you want to try an advanced roulette game.

