Rotaract Club of RCOEM collects Nirmalya on Ganesh Visarjan

Nagpur: On the occasion of Ganesh visarjan, Rotaract Club of RCOEM, along with Rotary Club of Nagpur, Mihan Town and Rotaract Club of PCE had organised “Nirmalya Collection Campaign” to prevent the contamination of water bodies.

This event took place at Futala from 10 am to 10 pm Over 3000 kilograms of Nirmalya was collected by the members and sent for processing.

A total of 200 members participated in the campaign.

