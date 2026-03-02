Roshan Real Estate Facilitates Landmark Lemon Tree Hotels Deal in Akola

Advertisement

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has announced the signing of a new hotel in Akola, Maharashtra, further strengthening its presence in one of India’s most economically active states. The landmark transaction was successfully facilitated by Nagpur’s renowned real estate brokerage firm, Roshan Real Estate.

The deal was led by Vice President Mr. Sumer of Roshan Real Estate with strategic assistance from Mr. Aditya Pankaj Roshan and Mr. Manoj Upadhyay. Their deep market understanding and execution expertise were instrumental in structuring and closing the transaction, reinforcing their image0.pngreputation as a trusted advisory partner for marquee hospitality developments in the region.

With this addition, Lemon Tree Hotels’ Maharashtra portfolio now stands at 28 hotels, including 15 operational properties and 13 in the pipeline, inclusive of this signing. The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Akola

The upcoming hotel will operate under the Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels brand and will feature 55 well-appointed rooms. Guests can expect a restaurant, banquet hall, and conference room, along with recreational amenities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool, and spa. The property is positioned to cater to the rising demand for quality branded hospitality in the Vidarbha region.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the development, Vilas Pawar, CEO – Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, stated:

“Akola’s growing commercial relevance within the Vidarbha region makes it a strategic addition to our Maharashtra portfolio. As business activity expands beyond the state’s primary metros, we see strong opportunity in emerging regional centres that require quality branded hospitality.”

This signing marks another step in Lemon Tree Hotels’ regional expansion strategy while highlighting Roshan Real Estate’s pivotal role in enabling high-value hospitality investments across Maharashtra.

