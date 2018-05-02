    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 13th, 2021

    “Roop Tera Mastana” Will Prove A True Valentine Gift -Dr. S S Uttarwar

    In the lock down Sur Sargam has arranged a musical feast to all viewers. Online Musical Program is planned by Sursargam on 14th Feb 2021 at 6 PM. It will be a Valentine Bonanza.Jayraj Markand and Surendra Sharma are the Organisers of Program. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Musical circle ,is Chief guest for event. He is a renowned Singer from Nagpur and Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp.

    Sur Sargam Gp request to all Viewers to join online to witness event . Event is on Google meet at 6 PM .”Roop Tera Mastana …. Will be a Online Musical Concert . It is unique program of Sursargam for journey of love Songs.Versatile Singer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Surendra Sharma, Jayraj Markand and others will perform during the event.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra records 3,611 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths
    Maharashtra records 3,611 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths
    “Roop Tera Mastana” Will Prove A True Valentine Gift -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “Roop Tera Mastana” Will Prove A True Valentine Gift -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक दरम्यानचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
    महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक दरम्यानचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
    राज्यातील प्रत्येक तालुक्यात दोन वर्षात फिरते पशुवैद्यकीय रुग्णालय होणार – सुनील केदार
    राज्यातील प्रत्येक तालुक्यात दोन वर्षात फिरते पशुवैद्यकीय रुग्णालय होणार – सुनील केदार
    वीजबील भरून महावितरणला सहकार्य करावे- महावितरण
    वीजबील भरून महावितरणला सहकार्य करावे- महावितरण
    ADG Bhushankumar Upadhayay conceptualizes ‘Mriyunjay Doot’ initiative to bring down fetal accidents on highways
    ADG Bhushankumar Upadhayay conceptualizes ‘Mriyunjay Doot’ initiative to bring down fetal accidents on highways
    Ye wakt Na Kho jaye…. Will a valentine Day Feast to Music Lovers – Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Ye wakt Na Kho jaye…. Will a valentine Day Feast to Music Lovers – Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    RBI organises cycle rally to mark Financial Literacy Week 2021 in Nagpur
    RBI organises cycle rally to mark Financial Literacy Week 2021 in Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur Cyber Cell recovers 111 lost mobile phones
    Video: Nagpur Cyber Cell recovers 111 lost mobile phones
    अधीक्षक अभियंता तालेवार ने उपस्थितों को किया गुमराह
    अधीक्षक अभियंता तालेवार ने उपस्थितों को किया गुमराह
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145