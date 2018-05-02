“Roop Tera Mastana” Will Prove A True Valentine Gift -Dr. S S Uttarwar

In the lock down Sur Sargam has arranged a musical feast to all viewers. Online Musical Program is planned by Sursargam on 14th Feb 2021 at 6 PM. It will be a Valentine Bonanza.Jayraj Markand and Surendra Sharma are the Organisers of Program. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Musical circle ,is Chief guest for event. He is a renowned Singer from Nagpur and Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp.

Sur Sargam Gp request to all Viewers to join online to witness event . Event is on Google meet at 6 PM .”Roop Tera Mastana …. Will be a Online Musical Concert . It is unique program of Sursargam for journey of love Songs.Versatile Singer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Surendra Sharma, Jayraj Markand and others will perform during the event.