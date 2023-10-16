Ronaldinho inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city. The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal today after inaugurating it. The Brazilian footballer has landed in the city which is gearing up for the biggest festival of the State.

Earlier today he inaugurated the ‘Ronaldinho’s R10 Academy’ in West Bengal’s capital city where children thronged to get a glimpse of the football legend.

The sporting legend who arrived in Kolkata on his first-ever visit to the city on Sunday evening is slated to participate in several programs and also likely to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. –

