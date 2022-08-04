Romantic Music by Sachin Nigam to Dance to with Your Partner on Your Wedding Day

Advertisement

Sachin Nigam is a renowned Indian singer, composer, musician, guitarist, recorder, music producer, and music programmer. He has performed in a number of different Indian languages, but he mostly sings in Hindi. Sachin Nigam is one of the most well-known and adaptable singers in the history of Indian music and Bollywood movies. His career took off after meet different of the filmmakers and made him famous.

Sachin Nigam received a nomination for Uprising Male Vocalist for his early musical performances of “Pehli Dafa” and “O Jaana.” Sachin Nigam received a lot of positive press following the releases of “Tera Zikra Hua H Janha”.

Advertisement

He was born in Mainpuri UP, India, on 1997. He started learning music in swar sadhna kendra allahabad when he was quite young. And his parent’s aunt was trained in classical music. Sachin Nigam pursued his study and he became attracted by music.”

Rajendra Prasad Hazari taught Sachin Nigam classical music, while Dhirendra Prasad Hazari trained Sachin Nigam on the tabla. Birendra Prasad Hazari taught him mainstream music and Rabindra Sangeet. The Hazari brothers began his training when he was three years old, and when he was nine years old, the Indian government funded his voice and classical music lessons.

He has produced some incredible hits that will go down in Indian history. His singing has a calming effect. The uplifting lyrics and soothing voice of Sonu Nigam’s songs make us feel happy and emotional at the same time. He is one of the most well-known vocalists in the business because many people enjoy his songs.

Sachin Nigam showed the magic of his voice in collaboration with many singers like Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan, Salman Ali, Himesh Rasmiya and others and was also invited to the idol 13 of 2022.

Follow Sachin Nigam

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement