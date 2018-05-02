“Romantic Duets 1985-99 “ A Musical Concert organized by Swar Spandan Live on fb

“Swar Spandan has organized A Musical Concert Romantic Duets 1985-99 ….. on line at fb. At the Beginning organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned music lovers of Nagpur who were on line for program. It is unique program by Pranay Kuthe on occasion of lockdown. Pranay is a renowned and versatile singer of Nagpur and is Director of Swar Spandan.

Pranay and Supriya was the star attraction of Concert. They are versatile singers of Nagpur.Concept was of Pranay Kuthe . He is a established singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Sound and light was arranged by Shekhar Raulkar and Aakash Ingle and Gaurav Bisre.

Swar Spandan has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Pranay and Supriya.



Soulful Songs Dhire dhire mere jindgi me aana…., Husn Pahado ka….., Tere Mere Hothon par geet mitwa…., Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai….., Kah do kit um….., Sathiyan tune kya kaha…., Pahla nasha…., Hame tumse……, Dil hai ke manta nahi…., Wada raha sanam…., Tum se jo dekha……, Rim zim Rim zim……, Teri ummid tera intejar karte hai……, Koi Mil gaya….., Jara Zum loo mai…., Tuz se naraj nahi jindgi…., were presented by Pranay and Supriya.

Sagar Kinare Dil ye Pukare ……, Song enthralls audience with bubbling energy. It was a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. In the lock down period ,Swar Spandan has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

Praful bhai Ganatra, Manisha Chaudhary, Vasani family from Bhandara, Anjali waghaye, Rajashri Dhumane, Madhumita Chakraborty , Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , , Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , , Yash Kher, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Pranay has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar congratulate Pranay , Supriya for organizing such a wonderful program for music lovers. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and liking to the field of music and has proved his mettle during various musical Concerts. He is a renowned singer of our city. He express his blessings and good wishes to Pranay Kuthe and Swar Spandan for bright future.

Program comes to end at 7 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.