Roles of Nagpur bizmen with ‘alleged gambling links’ under scanner after Gondia

Nagpur: As shocking revelations continue to emerge in the multi-crore online gambling fraud involving fraudster Anath alias Sontu Jain, police sources indicate that the roles of certain prominent businessmen from Nagpur, allegedly linked to gambling, are now under scrutiny by the Nagpur Police.

It’s noteworthy that the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore online gaming fraud has taken a new twist, uncovering two significant land deals worth Rs 70 crore involving Jain. These transactions involve five prominent businessmen from Gondia, shedding light on the intricate financial web woven by the alleged mastermind.

However, the involvement of Nagpur businessmen in the multi-crore online gaming fraud cannot be ruled out, according to senior sources from the Nagpur Police Department.

Sources reveal that Nagpur Police have summoned several key businessmen from the Second Capital of the State due to their “alleged” links with gambling. However, these businessmen are reportedly avoiding interaction with the police due to fears of retribution under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

It is significant to recall that during the initial raid on Sontu’s residence in Gondia on July 22, law enforcement seized a staggering array of assets, including Rs 17 crore in cash, 14 kg of gold, and 294 kg of silver, with a combined valuation of Rs 27 crore. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of an additional Rs 85 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 4.5 crore, stored within lockers belonging to Sontu Jain and his family members.

The investigation has unveiled a more sinister layer to Sontu’s alleged criminal enterprise. Authorities have revealed that Sontu operated an illicit online gaming platform masquerading as “DiamondExchange.com.” The platform reportedly manipulated unsuspecting participants, enticing them into various gambling activities, including games like Rummy and Teen Patti. These manipulations resulted in substantial financial losses for numerous victims.

In the recent revaluation, Sontu orchestrated a land deal encompassing more than 1.50 lakh square feet along a major highway, striking an agreement with a Gondia-based businessman. The deal was set at an astonishing rate exceeding Rs 1,800 per square foot, and an advance payment of over Rs 32 crore had been transferred to the businessman by Sontu.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered another land deal involving Sontu and a consortium of four businessmen from Gondia. This quartet had initially acquired a land parcel spanning over 70,000 square feet from another businessman, subsequently transferring ownership to Sontu at a rate of Rs 4,000 per square foot. Sontu’s financial transactions with these businessmen amounted to a substantial sum of over Rs 18 crore.

Police further stated that pertinent documents related to these land transactions were seized during a raid conducted at Sontu’s residence in Gondia. Since the police operation, the five businessmen implicated in the deals have evaded authorities and gone into hiding. Despite police-issued notices, their cooperation with the ongoing inquiry remains elusive.

It’s worth recalling that the genesis of the online gaming fraud investigation traces back to a Nagpur-based businessman who approached the police after allegedly being defrauded of a staggering Rs 58 crore by Sontu’s gaming platform. The complainant alleged that the platform’s operations were deceitful, resulting in significant financial setbacks.

– Shubham Nagdeve

