Rohit ‘fit and available’ for Delhi T20I: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma, who sustained an injury during India’s nets session on Friday, was declared ‘fit and available’ for the opening T20 International against Bangladesh in New Delhi.

“Rohit Sharma was hit in the left side of his abdomen while batting in the nets today. The BCCI medical team has confirmed that he is fit and available for the first T20I after assessment of his injury,” BCCI said on Friday.

Rohit was hit on his left thigh while taking throw downs at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, forcing him to leave the nets session mid-way as the Indian team prepared for the T20I series opener on Sunday.

Rohit is leading India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli’s absence.

He immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn’t happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.

The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka’s Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.

Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets.

Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.

The practice session was a good enough indicator that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen devoting extra time to his glove work.

All eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri.