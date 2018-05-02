Road to Recovery : Covid cure rate improves to 84%, 746 new cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday reported 746 new Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases and 36 patients succumbing to virus borne disease. With the latest update the tally now stands at 82,207.

In the day 36 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,659. From the total deaths 1934 deaths from the city and 464 from rural and rest 261 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

On Monday, 965 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 69342 (including 39,689 home isolation recoveries).

After the fresh updates, a total of 10206 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 84.35%.





