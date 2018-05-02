Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 26th, 2021

    Road rage prompts two juveniles to kill man in Pachpoli

    Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police have detained two juveniles for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man near Naik Talav on Sunday night. The incident was aftermath of a week-long old road rage, cops said.

    The deceased has been identified as Indal Belpardhi, a resident of Pachpaoli.

    Belpardhi (30), was a noted criminal and had several serious crimes including murder registered against him. It is pertinent to mention that recently he was involved in some altercations with is rivals in the area.

    According to police sources, Balapardi had minor road accident incident with the two juveniles eight-days back. Balapardi had accosted the two during the argument. This had irked the duo, who wanted to settle score with him.

    On Sunday night, the duo had called Belpardi near Nail Talav at around 10 pm. In the fit of rage, the accused duo reportedly attacked Belpardhi with sharp-edged weapons. Though, some people intervening into the matter and took him to hospital. However, doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

    Following the complaint of locals, Pachpaoli Police then rushed to spot. Cops have registered an offence of murder and have detained the duo juveniles in this connection.


