Road from Centre Point School to TV Tower Square closed for traffic from Aug 1 to Sept 1

Nagpur: To improve the water supply of West Nagpur and South-West Nagpur, the work of laying a 1000 m diameter main water channel from Seminary Hills to Gandhinagar T-point under Amrit Yojana sponsored by the Central and State Governments of Nagpur Municipal Corporation is in progress and nearing completion.

As a total of 600 meters of water pipe laying work is left from Seminary Hills Main Reservoir (MBR) to CPWD Quarters under the mentioned work, the road from Centre Point School to TV Tower Chowk will be closed for traffic from August 1, to September 1, for the above mentioned work as per permission of all concerned departments and permission of Transport Department, said a press release issued by NMC.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement