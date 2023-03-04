Rising heat: Schools to be held in morning session only from March 15 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Due to the higher than average temperature in February this year, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad administration has also been alerted. Now, it has been decided to hold all rural and city schools in morning session only from March 15, a report in daily Sakal said.

Due to this, lakhs of students in the city along with their parents have got a big relief. Following the increasing heat, the implementation of the ‘Heat Action Plan’ is also being done early this year. The municipal administration has completed the preparations.

The indication that this year’s summer will be very hot was received in February itself. Therefore, the municipal administration also held a meeting with the police, weather department, professors of VNIT, municipal health department regarding the ‘heat action plan’ two days ago.

According to the report, in order not to disturb the students due to the rising temperature, the Zilla Parishad Education Department decided to start the schools in the morning session from March 15. Rajendra Pusekar, Education Officer of the NMC, stated that the municipal corporation also maintained the same decision regarding the schools in the city. Therefore, from March 15, all the classes in the city schools will be conducted in the morning session.

Notably, anticipating a torturous summer aheadNMC officials took stock of the Heat Action Plan in the month of February itself as the temperature in Nagpur is rising alarmingly. Already, February recorded its highest temperature, giving indications of a searing summer ahead and hence, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B took stock of the NMC’s preparedness.

The meeting was held at NMC’s New Administrative Building, Civil Lines. During the meeting, Radhakrishnan instructed civic body officials to review the materials that might be needed to implement the plan in case the temperature rises suddenly. NMC has already finalised the Heat Action Plan and the Municipal Commissioner was briefed by officials of the Medical Health Department as to measures they are going to take to tackle cases of heat stroke and other outbreaks recorded during the summer season.

The officials were instructed to chalk out plans for cooperation with other departments to avoid any last minute rush. During the summer, as per the plan, the gardens are to be kept open throughout the day. As per practice, the gardens are kept closed during afternoon hours for maintenance purposes. However, during the rise in temperature, gardens can provide solace to citizens from the searing heat.

The Municipal Commissioner asked the respective departments to be in readiness for rolling out measures in market places, bus stands and other crowded public places in the city. Earlier, Dr Goverdhan Navghare, Epidemic Officer, gave a presentation of the Heat Action Plan that is implemented every year by the Medical Health Department of NMC.

