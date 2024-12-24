Rising Dog Menace Claims 5,000 Lives in Eight Months

Advertisement













Nagpur: The growing population of stray dogs in Nagpur has led to a significant increase in dog attacks, raising concerns about the spread of rabies. According to recent statistics, stray dogs have claimed the lives of 5,000 people in the city over the past eight months.

In India, 97% of rabies cases are caused by stray dog bites. Globally, rabies results in approximately 55,000 to 60,000 deaths annually, with India accounting for 25,000 to 30,000 of those fatalities. Alarmingly, the majority of victims are children under the age of 15.

Local civic hospitals, including Indira Gandhi Hospital, Pachpoli Maternity Hospital, Sadar Diagnostic Centre, Mahal Diagnostic Centre, and Isolation Hospital, have reported treating 5,927 cases of dog bite victims. These figures do not include data from Mayo, Government Medical College, or private hospitals, suggesting the actual numbers could be significantly higher.

The situation underscores the urgent need for effective measures to control the stray dog population and improve public health awareness about rabies prevention and treatment.