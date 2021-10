Floral tributes were offered to Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday, (2 Oct)

The Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar offered floral tributes to the two national leaders on the occasion.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan along with PWD officers and staff and who posted in Raj Bhavan also paid their respects to the two great leaders.