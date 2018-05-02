Rhea Chakraborty Case : Actor Arrested by NCB, Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody till September 22. The NCB is probing Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged role in procuring, consuming and supplying drugs.

In its remand copy, filed before the court, the NCB has mentioned that Rhea used to procure drugs. However, the remand copy has no mention of Rhea consuming drugs.

Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has accused Rhea of forcibility feeding him drugs without his knowledge or consent, which led to the deterioration of his mental health.