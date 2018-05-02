Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Sep 8th, 2020
    Rhea Chakraborty Case : Actor Arrested by NCB, Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

    Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody till September 22. The NCB is probing Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged role in procuring, consuming and supplying drugs.

    In its remand copy, filed before the court, the NCB has mentioned that Rhea used to procure drugs. However, the remand copy has no mention of Rhea consuming drugs.

    Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has accused Rhea of forcibility feeding him drugs without his knowledge or consent, which led to the deterioration of his mental health.

