RG Kar case verdict: Accused Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, murdering Kolkata’s doctor

Kolkata: The Sessions Court in Sealdah on Saturday found Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, guilty of the crime but said that the quantum of punishment would be delivered on Monday, January 20.

In a closed-door verdict, Justice Anirban Das said that the safety and security of the accused was also important, before sending him back to jail. The court complex was cordoned off, with 300 security personnel deployed, amid sloganeering by people outside.

The R G Kar rape-murder case

A 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and killed at the state-run R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year. The victim’s body was found in the seminar room of the hospital. The incident led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding justice for and stronger security measures in government hospitals.

The trial in the rape and murder case commenced in a Kolkata court on November 11, three months after the incident. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police on the Calcutta High Court’s direction, has sought “maximum punishment” for Roy. The trial was completed on January 9.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10. The CBI in its 45-page chargesheet submitted to the court had listed 11 pieces of evidence to hold Roy the sole accused in the crime. “Sanjoy (Roy, prime accused) is a criminal. He will be punished, and whatever the court feels, that punishment will be given to him. We have gone to the High Court and Supreme Court for justice,” the victim’s father told the media ahead of the verdict day.

‘I have not done this,’ Sanjay Roy said in court

While the Sealdah court judge pronounced prime accused Sanjay Roy as guilty, Roy repeatedly stated that he was “falsely implicated”

The judge said that Roy will be heard in court on Monday and is to be sent to jail today. To this, Roy said: “I have not done this, those who have done this why are they being let go. One IPS… I had said the whole thing.”

The Additional District and Sessions Judge continued to elaborate on the BNS sections and said: “And the way you throttled the victim, you can be given death or imprisonment.” He specified that BNS Section 64 is not less than 10 years and Section 66 is punishable by 25 years or life in prison while life or death sentence.

“The quantum will be given on Monday. My observation by the evidence given by the CBI. You are sent to jail today,” he added “You have been accused that on August 9 last year, you entered RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and you attacked the doctor and sexually assaulted her, and she died. Against all these Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64, 66 and Section 103(1) — The crime is proved and so you are found guilty,” the Additional District and Sessions judge Anirban Das said.

“I have criticised some activities of the police and hospital authorities which came out in the evidence. Activities of the HoD, MSVP and Principal created some confusion and that has been criticised,” said judge Anirban Das.

After the judgment, the victim’s father broke down in the court and told the judge, “You have honoured the faith that I reposed in you.”

Brought to the crowded courtroom on Saturday afternoon amid tight security, Roy repeated his claim that he was being framed as his lawyers tried to calm him down. When he was being taken out, he claimed a certain “IPS” knew everything.

The convict’s claim of innocence contradicts his initial confession to the crime. The CBI, which had taken over the probe from Kolkata Police amid concerns of destruction of evidence, too had found him guilty.

The conviction sparks hope for thousands of doctors across India who have been demanding a safer work environment and better infrastructure that would make them feel secure.