Retired PSI falls victim to Rs 5.5 lakh daylight heist in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a brazen daylight robbery that has raised serious concerns about public safety, unidentified bike-borne thieves decamped with Rs 5.50 lakh from the car of a retired Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in Nagpur’s Nandanvan area on Friday.

The victim, 58-year-old Devendra Ganvir, had recently retired from the Maharashtra police force. He had just withdrawn the cash from the SBI branch in Wardhaman Nagar and was on his way home, accompanied by his son in a car (MH-49/CD-2369), when the incident occurred.

According to police, the duo was passing near the Trends showroom when two unidentified youths on a motorcycle flagged them down, claiming there was a puncture in one of the car’s tyres. Sensing urgency, Ganvir’s son pulled over and stepped out to inspect the vehicle. Seizing the moment, one of the accused swiftly opened the rear door and snatched the bag containing the cash from inside the car. The miscreants then sped away from the scene before the victims could react.

Ganvir rushed to the Nandanvan police station and lodged a formal complaint. Preliminary investigations suggest the accused may have been tailing the retired officer from the bank, waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinised to identify the culprits. A case of theft has been registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to track down the perpetrators.

The daring nature of the heist, targeting even a retired police official, has sent shockwaves through the city and put the spotlight back on the need for enhanced security and surveillance around banks and cash-handling zones.

