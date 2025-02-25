Retired Government Employee Killed in Robbery Attack in Koradi, Nagpur*

Nagpur: A shocking murder case has come to light in Durga Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Koradi Police Station. On Tuesday, February 25, a 66-year-old retired government employee was killed in an attack by a robber at his residence. The deceased has been identified as Papa Shivrao Madavi.

According to police sources, Madavi lived with his wife and two children (a son and a daughter) in Durga Nagar, on the outskirts of Koradi. On Tuesday morning, his wife and children left for work, leaving him alone at home. During this time, an unidentified intruder attempted to rob the house. When Madavi resisted, the attacker allegedly stabbed him to death.

The crime came to light when Madavi’s wife returned home around 4 PM and immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, Koradi Police rushed to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and recovered the murder weapon.

The investigation is facing challenges as there are no neighboring houses and no CCTV cameras installed at the victim’s residence. However, police have launched a probe and are actively working to track down the suspect.