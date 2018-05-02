Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Restaurants, liquor shops, paan thelas to be closed in Nagpur

    Nagpur : All restaurants, bars, liquor shops and even paan `thelas’ (kiosks) in Nagpur district would remain closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday. District Collector Ravindra Thakre said the order, being issued to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, would come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday.

    “All beer shops, wine shops, permit rooms, bars and restaurants, clubs, country liquor shops, all restaurants and pan kiosks will remain closed from March 18 to March 31” under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the collector’s order said. Four confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the district so far.

