Nagpur: The 76th Republic Day of India was celebrated today at the District Collectorate Office. The national flag was unfurled by District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar.

The police department’s band performed the national anthem and the state anthem during the ceremony. Additional District Collector Tushar Thombre, Resident Deputy Collector Anup Khande, Deputy District Election Officer Pravin Mahire, along with officials and staff from various departments, were present on this occasion.