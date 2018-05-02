    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 19th, 2020

    Reports of Indian Army’s action against terror camps in PoK are fake: Lt Gen Paramjit Singh

    New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday dismissed the reports doing round that the force guarding the Line of Control (LoC) has taken action against terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    Reports of Indian Army’s action in PoK across the LoC are fake, ANI quoted Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh as saying.

    Earlier reports claimed that the Indian security forces carried out pin-point strikes on terror launch pads in PoK. Reports suggested that heavy damage was been inflicted on the Pakistan-backed terror camps in the region.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Prominent Builder arrested for fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs. 4.86 Crore on fake invoices
    Prominent Builder arrested for fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs. 4.86 Crore on fake invoices
    Man jumps from Zingabai Takli flyover in suicide bid, hurt
    Man jumps from Zingabai Takli flyover in suicide bid, hurt
    नागपुर के झिंगाबाई टाकली के ओवरब्रिज से कूदा युवक, टूटी टांग
    नागपुर के झिंगाबाई टाकली के ओवरब्रिज से कूदा युवक, टूटी टांग
    MVA Govt has betrayed power consumers in State: BJP
    MVA Govt has betrayed power consumers in State: BJP
    बिजली कम करने के मुद्दे पर सरकार ने दिया राज्य की जनता को धोखा : आप
    बिजली कम करने के मुद्दे पर सरकार ने दिया राज्य की जनता को धोखा : आप
    नागपूरचे पोलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार यांना कोरोनाची बाधा
    नागपूरचे पोलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार यांना कोरोनाची बाधा
    Deendayal Thali at GMCH proving a boon to poor patients, relatives
    Deendayal Thali at GMCH proving a boon to poor patients, relatives
    नागपुर मंडल ने शुरू की चेन्नई – न्यू दिल्ली के लिए प्रतिदिन सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन
    नागपुर मंडल ने शुरू की चेन्नई – न्यू दिल्ली के लिए प्रतिदिन सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन
    Covid-19 shadow: No Chhat Puja at Ambazari, Futala, other lakes this year
    Covid-19 shadow: No Chhat Puja at Ambazari, Futala, other lakes this year
    Trader accuses Union Bank of India of abetting fraud transaction
    Trader accuses Union Bank of India of abetting fraud transaction
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145