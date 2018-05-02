Reports of Indian Army’s action against terror camps in PoK are fake: Lt Gen Paramjit Singh

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday dismissed the reports doing round that the force guarding the Line of Control (LoC) has taken action against terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reports of Indian Army’s action in PoK across the LoC are fake, ANI quoted Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh as saying.

Earlier reports claimed that the Indian security forces carried out pin-point strikes on terror launch pads in PoK. Reports suggested that heavy damage was been inflicted on the Pakistan-backed terror camps in the region.