Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Repo Rate Reduced by 40 Basis Points, Announces Governor

    NEW DELHI : In his third such address since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began on March 25, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is now holding a press conference. After the lockdown began, Das had slashed the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently announced the ₹20 lakh crore economic package in five tranches, will also hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) today to discuss various issues, including loan disbursement, as part of efforts to revive the economy reeling under the COVID-19 impact.

    -Impact of coronavirus turning out to be more than expected

    -GDP growth expected to remain in negative category: Shaktikanta Das

    -RBI maintains accommodative stance.

    -Inflation to remain firm in the first half of 2020 but ease later on.

    -A ray of hope comes from the forecast of normal monsoons: Das

    -MPC, which met off-cycle, voted in the ratio of 5:1 in favour of the repo rate cut

    -RBI MPC cuts repo rate cut by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4%. Reverse repo rate stands reduced to 3.35%.

    -Repo rate cut by 40 basis points.

    -RBI press conference begins.

    -Stock markets are flat ahead of the RBI press conference.

    -The RBI cut interest rates by a sharper-than-expected 75 basis points in late March. Markets and economists now expecting at least another 75-100 basis points cuts in the remainder of this fiscal year.

    -In today’s press conference RBI Governor may again announce new measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and to boost the economy from the coronavirus shock.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    Hindi News
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला महज अफवा
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला महज अफवा
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    Trending News
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Featured News
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Trending In Nagpur
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    भाजपचे महाराष्ट्र बचाव आंदोलन हे केवळ जनतेची दिशाभूल करण्यासाठीची खटाटोप
    भाजपचे महाराष्ट्र बचाव आंदोलन हे केवळ जनतेची दिशाभूल करण्यासाठीची खटाटोप
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145