Renowned Poet Madhup Pandey Passes Away, Leaving a Void in the Literary World

Nagpur: Renowned poet,author, satirist, and skilled stage organizer Madhup Pandey passed away on Thursday morning. He had been grappling with health-related issues for some time. His final journey will commence at 5 p.m. from his residence in Devatal and proceed to Ambazari Ghat.

Madhup Pandey, who carved a distinctive identity in the literary realm, was honored with numerous awards, including Sahityashree, Hasyaratna (Kaka Hathrasi Award Trust), Vindhya Vibhuti Award, Maharashtra State Hindi Literature Academy Hindi Sevi Samman, and several other accolades. He received recognition as the co-coordinator of the First World Hindi Conference and as an honored member of the delegation representing the Indian government at the Fourth World Hindi Conference in Mauritius.

His untimely demise has left an irreplaceable void in the literary world, causing immeasurable damage to the literary field.

