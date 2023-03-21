Renowned industrialist Manish Mehta bestowed with Honorary Doctorate degree

Nagpur: Renowned social activist and industrialist of Nagpur, Manish Mehta has been bestowed with Honorary Doctorate degree. Upon this honour, the world famous preacher Sudhanshu Maharaj blessed Manish Mehta. Similarly, Rajya Sabha member Brujlal (former DGP of UP) congratulated Mehta for his distinguished achievement.

Manish Mehta is an outstanding personality who has graced several important positions in his career. He has been awarded at various occasions at City, State and National levels. He has received various awards as Best Businessman and he is also a recipient of ”SARATHI Scroll of Honour”, an award given for outstanding entrepreneurship. He has been very active in various Social, Charitable and Business organizations for enrichment of knowledge and providing healthcare to the vast strata of society. He has helped set up a number of Hospitals and Education centres.

Manish Mehta is known to be a financial wizard and is equally acclaimed for his entrepreneurship and organizational abilities. He also has mastery in setting up new ventures and imparting the vision for making these enterprises leading ventures in their chosen area. He has widely travelled all over the world.

