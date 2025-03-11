Remove stringent conditions in Gunthewari Act: BJP MLA Pravin Datke

Advertisement



Nagpur: BJP’s Nagpur Central MLA Pravin Datke has raised strong objections to the stringent conditions in the Gunthewari Act, urging the State Government to address the concerns of thousands of plot holders waiting for regularization. Speaking in the State Assembly, Datke highlighted key issues plaguing citizens under the current system.

According to Datke, nearly 1.5 lakh plot holders in Nagpur have applied for regularization under the Gunthewari Act, but even after two years, they have not received their release letters. He further pointed out that while granting leases for plots, advance fees are being charged in an incorrect manner, adding to the financial burden of citizens.

The BJP MLA also raised concerns over double charges imposed by authorities. He cited the example of Hudkeshwar, where the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the regularization process, yet Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) continues to levy fees.

To resolve these issues, Datke demanded the dissolution of NIT and its merger with NMRDA (Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to streamline operations and prevent such discrepancies.

Responding to his concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the formation of a committee to review the matter and take an appropriate decision based on the Chief Minister’s directives.

This move brings hope to thousands of plot holders awaiting relief from bureaucratic hurdles in their quest for legal ownership of their properties.