Remarkable performance by the students of DPS MIHAN in Grade X Board Exam

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN Nagpur achieved a remarkable 100 % result in its maiden AISSE – 2023 result which was declared on Friday 12th May 2023.

More than 18 students scored above 90 % and 30 students scored above 80 % out of 68 students who appeared in the first Board Exam. Mas.Parth Agarwal was the school topper with 97.4% Mas.Sarthak Singh who scored 100 in Mathematics stood second by scoring 97.2% and Riya Singnapurkar stood third with 96.2 %.

President and Pro-Vice Chairperson Ms.Tulika Kedia and Director Ms.Savita Jaiswal congratulated the students for their exemplary achievement and appreciated the efforts of the school Principal Ms.Nidhi Yadav as well as the teachers for their untiring efforts in achieving this extraordinary result. They hoped that the school which has been upgraded to the Senior Secondary Level will achieve more success in the future too.

