Relief: Two missing deaf-mute kids found safe after nightlong search in Nagpur

Nagpur: A tense search operation stretched late into the night on Saturday as two young deaf-mute children, who had gone missing from Aradhana Nagar, Bidgaon, Nagpur, were finally traced safe and sound — bringing immense relief to their anxious families and the entire neighbourhood.

The children, aged 5 and 6, had only recently arrived in Nagpur from Bihar to live with relatives. Unfamiliar with the area and unable to communicate, their disappearance triggered panic among family members and a full-fledged search operation by the police.

According to Wathoda Police, the boy and girl were last seen playing outside their residence around 5 pm. When they failed to return, their family searched the neighbourhood before alerting police around 9 pm.

Taking the matter seriously, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and senior officers personally monitored the situation. Multiple teams — including beat marshals, Detection Branch squads, and volunteers — fanned out across the area. Their efforts were bolstered by public announcements, social media alerts, and photo circulation through messaging apps.

“Given their hearing and speech disability, we knew time was of the essence,” said a senior police official. Local residents, moved by the plight of the missing kids, actively joined the search.

A breakthrough came when a resident reported spotting the children near a railway bridge close to a water body. Search teams rushed there, but the children had moved on by then. Finally, around 2.30 am, the children were found walking along the railway tracks near Chhatarpur Farm, approximately 2 to 3 km from their home. Tired, disoriented, and unable to call for help, they were immediately rescued by police teams and local volunteers.

The operation was led by ACP Narendra Hiware, PI Harish Borade, PSI Madhav Gundekar, and others. Citizens such as Sachin Dhomane, Prajwal Wasnik, and Gudu Shewane also played a crucial role.

After medical check-ups, the children were reunited with their overjoyed family members. Their safe return marked the end of a night of fear, uncertainty — and a shining example of community and police coordination.