Relief in Nagpur as Thunderstorms Bring Respite from Sweltering Heat

Nagpur – After days of intense heat and unbearable humidity, citizens of Nagpur finally received some relief as sudden rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the city this afternoon.

The rainfall, ranging from light to moderate intensity, was preceded by gusty winds that caused trees and hoardings to collapse in some areas, leading to temporary traffic disruptions. There were also reports of power outages in a few localities due to the stormy weather.

The unexpected change in weather brought a noticeable drop in temperature, providing a much-needed breather for residents struggling with the soaring heat.

