Relief: Aapli Bus strike called off in Nagpur after court warning

Nagpur: Harried commuters heaved a sigh of relief as drivers and conductors of Aapli Bus late on Friday called off their indefinite strike launched on March 1, after the Labour Commissioner’s office intervened. One of the Red Bus operators had also approached the Industrial Court against the strike, which too had asked the agitating employees not to instigate anyone.

One of the leaders of the striking Aapli Bus employees, confirmed the development. The strike has been called off as the HSC examinations have begun, he said. Around 2,000 drivers and conductors of Aapli Bus had resorted to indefinite strike from March 1 to press for their various demands, including implementation of 2015 Government Resolution on revision of wage. Currently, the operators are disbursing salaries based on 2010 GR, which is very less.

While partly allowing the case filed by Hansa Travels, the Industrial Court (Maharashtra) Bench in Nagpur has asked respondents not to instigate workers who are willing to voluntarily join duties. They were also asked to refrain from coercing workers or indulging in acts of force or intimidating them till further orders. The court issued notices to the respondents asking them to file a reply by March 11.

Terming the strike illegal, Transport Committee Chairman Jitendra Kukde said the association which gave the strike call was not registered. In a meeting with stakeholders on February 25, the agitating leaders, drivers and conductors had assured that they will not resort to any strike. But they took a U-Turn and went on strike from March 1, he lamented.

Kukde further said NMC had already approached the State Government and sought clarification regarding implementation of Government Resolutions (GR) over revision of salary issued in 2010 and 2015. The agitating employees are demanding implementation of 2015 GR, but operators are disbursing salary on the basis of Minimum Wage Act of 2010 GR.

Though NMC has approached the State Government to empower them to invoke the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against the striking Aapli Bus employees, the private operators affiliated to the city bus operations asked them to end the stir and come to the negotiating table.

In the absence of city buses, the harried commuters complained that auto-rickshaw drivers were charging much more than the normal fares.