Red Health, KIMS Kingsway Hospitals join hands, launch next-gen emergency services in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant leap for emergency medical response, Red Health — Asia’s only JCI-accredited and India’s largest emergency medical response platform — has partnered with KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur, to revolutionize emergency healthcare services in Nagpur. The partnership was officially launched on March 17, 2025, marking a major step toward ensuring timely and advanced medical care for critical cases.

The launch event witnessed the presence of senior representatives from KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, along with former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Sancheti, Nagpur Traffic Police DCP Archit Chandak, and Red Health Founder & CEO Prabhdeep Singh.

With continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and strategic collaborations, Nagpur is emerging as a leader in emergency medical response. The city has already witnessed improvements in the availability and efficiency of medical care through proactive measures. Now, with the introduction of state-of-the-art ambulances equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and highly skilled paramedics, this initiative adds another dimension to the city’s emergency healthcare services. The project guarantees seamless medical assistance in critical situations, further solidifying Nagpur’s reputation as a city prioritizing health and safety.

Commitment to faster emergency response

Speaking about the collaboration, Red Health Founder & CEO Prabhdeep Singh stated, “Emergency situations demand swift and decisive action, as every second can alter the outcome. Our partnership with KIMS Kingsway Hospitals is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing Nagpur’s emergency medical services. By integrating KIMS’ response platform, we aim to ensure that life-saving interventions are readily available to citizens when they need them the most.”

The partnership also includes joint training programs that will enhance the capabilities of Red Health’s emergency teams and KIMS Kingsway Hospitals’ medical staff. This collaborative learning approach ensures that the teams remain prepared to handle various medical emergencies with precision and care.

Strengthening pre-hospital care in Nagpur

Tushar Gawad, Unit Head of KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, highlighted the impact of this initiative, stating, “Our partnership with Red Health represents a significant enhancement in our emergency medical response capabilities. By introducing Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances in Nagpur, we are transforming pre-hospital care, ensuring that critical patients receive advanced medical intervention even before they reach the hospital. These specialized ambulances serve as a crucial addition to our existing healthcare infrastructure, improving emergency response outcomes.”

With this collaboration, three fully equipped ambulances, staffed with trained paramedics, will be strategically stationed across the city to ensure rapid response to medical emergencies. This initiative aims to bridge the crucial gap between the occurrence of an emergency and specialized hospital care.

This joint effort is set to redefine emergency response in Nagpur, reinforcing the city’s position as a leader in innovative and efficient healthcare solutions.

About Red Health

Red Health is India’s largest emergency medical response platform, dedicated to revolutionizing emergency care through technology and skilled professionals. Established in 2016, the company operates a fleet of over 6,000 ambulances across multiple cities, catering to both critical and non-critical medical situations. Committed to accessibility, affordability, and awareness in Indian healthcare, Red Health has partnered with over 100 hospitals and 70 corporate organizations to provide comprehensive medical response services nationwide.

About KIMS Kingsway Hospitals

KIMS Kingsway Hospitals is a 300+ bed multi-specialty hospital in Nagpur, setting new benchmarks in tertiary healthcare. The hospital features over 80 advanced critical care beds, nine modular operation theaters, a high-end cath lab, Da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery, ECMO, and state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities. Offering specialized care across 11 key medical disciplines, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, and orthopaedics, KIMS Kingsway also extends palliative care, home healthcare, and preventive health programs. Strategically located near Zero Mile and Nagpur Railway Station, the hospital prioritizes quality, innovation, and patient-centric care.

