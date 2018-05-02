Recoveries outnumber new COVID cases in India

For the fourth time in the last five days, India’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new cases, taking the total recoveries to 2,04,32,898, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of people who recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours was 3,53,299, while the number of new cases recorded in the same period was 3,26,098, according to ministry data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate stands at 83.83 per cent, it said.

“It (the daily recoveries) outnumbers India’s daily new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in the last five days. Ten states account for 70.49 per cent of the new recoveries,” the ministry said.

The total tally of cases in the country stands at 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, the ministry said.

It said that the number of active cases has decreased to 36,73,802 and comprises 15.07 per cent of the total infections. There has been a net decline of 31,091 in the number of active cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.



