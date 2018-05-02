Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’

Nagpur: Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat’s, ‘Aani Kay Hava’, a romantic web series is all set to release on OTT platform MX player on July 16, informed team during the press conference organized at Centre Point Hotel, Ramdaspeth on Thursday.

The lead actors of the web series along with the director, Varun Narvekar, interacted with media during the event.

The series is based on the achievements and loss faced by a newly married couple and the ups and downs they encounter in their relationship. The web series will be streaming on MX players app from July 16. The series has been kept as a “free to stream” content.

Priya Bapat on her visit to the Orange City said, “I have always received a warm welcome from this city and that gives me great motivation to visit it for the release of my upcoming series and I am definitely grabbing some orange barfi on my way back home”

“I am truly blessed that these two talented actors are working with me who helped me brought the script to life and as I dreamed of,” said Director Varun Narvekar during the press meet. Speaking of the series he further added, “I wanted to capture the firsts that a couple goes through, the intricacy, the caring in low times that which leaves a smile on your face.”