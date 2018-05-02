Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 11th, 2019

Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’

Nagpur: Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat’s, ‘Aani Kay Hava’, a romantic web series is all set to release on OTT platform MX player on July 16, informed team during the press conference organized at Centre Point Hotel, Ramdaspeth on Thursday.

The lead actors of the web series along with the director, Varun Narvekar, interacted with media during the event.

The series is based on the achievements and loss faced by a newly married couple and the ups and downs they encounter in their relationship. The web series will be streaming on MX players app from July 16. The series has been kept as a “free to stream” content.
Priya Bapat on her visit to the Orange City said, “I have always received a warm welcome from this city and that gives me great motivation to visit it for the release of my upcoming series and I am definitely grabbing some orange barfi on my way back home”

“I am truly blessed that these two talented actors are working with me who helped me brought the script to life and as I dreamed of,” said Director Varun Narvekar during the press meet. Speaking of the series he further added, “I wanted to capture the firsts that a couple goes through, the intricacy, the caring in low times that which leaves a smile on your face.”

Happening Nagpur
Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’
Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’
Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83 held
Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83 held
Nagpur Crime News
Young man stoned to death at a farm in Hingna
Young man stoned to death at a farm in Hingna
Headless body recovered from Gandhi Sagar
Headless body recovered from Gandhi Sagar
Maharashtra News
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
Hindi News
Video: नागपुर कोयला कारोबारियों पर इनकम टैक्स के छापे
Video: नागपुर कोयला कारोबारियों पर इनकम टैक्स के छापे
जबलपूर से अगवा बालक, नागपुर में मिला
जबलपूर से अगवा बालक, नागपुर में मिला
Trending News
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
Featured News
23 पैसे वाला मैच पलटाः पन्टर कंगाल- बुक्की मालामाल
23 पैसे वाला मैच पलटाः पन्टर कंगाल- बुक्की मालामाल
Congress is sinking ship whose captain already deserted it: Ex-MP CM Chouhan
Congress is sinking ship whose captain already deserted it: Ex-MP CM Chouhan
Trending In Nagpur
Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’
Real life couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat to romance in web series ‘Aani Kay Hava’
Video: नागपुर कोयला कारोबारियों पर इनकम टैक्स के छापे
Video: नागपुर कोयला कारोबारियों पर इनकम टैक्स के छापे
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
Youth drowns in Kanhan river, body yet to be recovered
Youth drowns in Kanhan river, body yet to be recovered
हॉस्पिटल की लापरवाही के कारण 11 दिन के बच्चे की मौत, माता पिता ने नहीं की कोई शिकायत दर्ज
हॉस्पिटल की लापरवाही के कारण 11 दिन के बच्चे की मौत, माता पिता ने नहीं की कोई शिकायत दर्ज
वृक्षो का संवर्धन समय की जरूरत
वृक्षो का संवर्धन समय की जरूरत
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
Round Table International President Tunda coming to city for COB event
Round Table International President Tunda coming to city for COB event
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145