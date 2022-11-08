Read here Agenda for Maharashtra Winter Assembly Session to be held in Nagpur

Maharashtra Winter Assembly Session to be held in Nagpur between Dec 19 and 30
Nagpur: The Parliamentary Affairs Department of Maharashtra Government has released the tentative agenda for the Winter Session of State Legislature to be held in Nagpur between December 19 and 30.
Following proceedings will take place according to the agenda:
Day and date Assembly Legislative Council
Monday, Dec 19 Tabling of ordinances Tabling of ordinances
Supplementary demands Supplementary demands
For 2022-23 For 2022-23
Tuesday, Dec 20 Government work Government work
Wednesday, Dec 21 Government work Government work
Thursday, Dec 22 Government work Government work
Discussion and voting on Discussion and voting on
Supplementary demands Supplementary demands
(First day) (First day)
Friday, Dec 23 Government work Government work
Discussion and voting on Discussion and voting on
Supplementary demands Supplementary demands
(Second and last day) (Second and last day)
Non-Government work Non-Government work
Saturday, Dec 24 Holiday Holiday
Sunday, Dec 25 Holiday Holiday
Monday, Dec 26 Government work Government work
Tuesday, Dec 27 Government work Government work
Wednesday, Dec 27 Government work Government work
Thursday, Dec 28 Government work Government work
Friday, Dec 29 Government work Government work
Non-Government work Non-Government work
Saturday, Dec 30 Holiday Holiday
Sunday, Jan 1 Holiday Holiday