Read here Agenda for Maharashtra Winter Assembly Session to be held in Nagpur

Maharashtra Winter Assembly Session to be held in Nagpur between Dec 19 and 30

Nagpur: The Parliamentary Affairs Department of Maharashtra Government has released the tentative agenda for the Winter Session of State Legislature to be held in Nagpur between December 19 and 30.

Following proceedings will take place according to the agenda:

Day and date                                     Assembly                                            Legislative Council

Monday, Dec 19                               Tabling of ordinances                                   Tabling of ordinances

Supplementary demands                             Supplementary demands

For 2022-23                                      For 2022-23

Tuesday, Dec 20                               Government work                          Government work

Wednesday, Dec 21                        Government work                          Government work

Thursday, Dec 22                              Government work                          Government work

Discussion and voting on              Discussion and voting on

Supplementary demands             Supplementary demands

(First day)                                            (First day)

Friday, Dec 23                                    Government work                          Government work

Discussion and voting on              Discussion and voting on

Supplementary demands             Supplementary demands

(Second and last day)                     (Second and last day)

Non-Government work                      Non-Government work

Saturday, Dec 24                              Holiday                                                 Holiday

Sunday, Dec 25                                 Holiday                                                 Holiday

Monday, Dec 26                               Government work                          Government work

Tuesday, Dec 27                               Government work                          Government work

Wednesday, Dec 27                        Government work                          Government work

Thursday, Dec 28                              Government work                          Government work

Friday, Dec 29                                    Government work                          Government work

Non-Government work               Non-Government work

Saturday, Dec 30                              Holiday                                                 Holiday

Sunday, Jan 1                                     Holiday                                                 Holiday

 

