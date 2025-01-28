RBI honours Nagpur’s ace badminton player Malvika Bansod

Nagpur: Top singles badminton player Malvika Bansod of Nagpur was felicitated at the hands of the Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for her outstanding performance at international level in 2024, during a Republic Day function at Mumbai RBI. Sanjay Malhotra honoured Malvika with a gold medal and gold coin on the occasion.

An employee with RBI, Malvika had a wonderful last year. She won gold medal at the Azerbaijan International Challenge; a bronze at prestigious US Open, Hylo Open silver and was a quarter-finalist at a very tough China Masters Super 1000.

Ritika conferred with Best Sportsperson of the Year award

Nagpur’s star badminton player Ritika Thaker was awarded the Best Sportswomen of the Year award on January 26 at a glittering Republic Day function by the Maharashtra Government. She was conferred with a memento and cash prize by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in presence of many dignitaries and awardees of various other fields.

Ritika was selected amongst many other sports personalities by the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion, Ritika said she is very happy with the award and said it was a proud feeling, and hopes that the government continues to support sportspersons. She thanked her parents, family, district and state associations, coaches and academy for their support.