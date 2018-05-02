Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, May 5th, 2021
    RBI Guv to make unscheduled speech today at 10 am

    Reserve Bank of India said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech on Wednesday, an unscheduled appearance as ferocious new coronavirus wave devastates the country.

    The address will be broadcast at 10 am local time, the RBI said on Twitter, without providing further details.

    The Covid-19 wave that has slammed India in recent weeks will probably worsen before it starts to taper off sometime later this month, forecasters warn. Pressure from industry groups has begun mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose lockdowns to stem its spread, a move he has so far resisted to avoid the economic damage suffered last year.

    The RBI has augmented fiscal support measures from Modis government with loan holidays and cash injections, as well as by cutting interest rates. It has pledged to keep monetary policy loose though its room to act has been constrained by inflation concerns.


