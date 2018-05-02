RBI detects fake currency notes deposited in bank

Nagpur: In a development causing concern, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has detected fake currency notes being circulated in Nagpur.

The apex bank found 124 counterfeit notes of hundred rupee denomination deposited by an unidentified customer in RBI.

According to police, Rohini Swagat Tiple (37), a resident of Flat No. 33, Narendra Nagar, and working as Assistant Manager in city’s RBI, lodged a complaint stating 124 counterfeit notes of hundred rupee denomination were deposited in the bank by an unidentified miscreant. The transactions were done from September 11 to September 30 this year.

Sadar PSI P V Avhale, based on the complaint, has registered an offence under Section 489 (B) of Indian Penal Code and launched an in-depth probe to identify the accused customer and search him.





