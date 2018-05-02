Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 27th, 2020
    RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

    Amid layoffs and salary cuts, a key takeaway from the Reserve Bank of India’s presser today is that it has asked all lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with COVID-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for deferment of interest on working capital loans for the next three months – until June 2020.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a press conference said these are extraordinary circumstances, and unprecedented measures are required to support the sagging economy as all the economic activities have come to a halt.

    The liquidity measures announced by the RBI will make available a total Rs 3,74,000 crore to the country’s financial system. Das said that the deferment on loan and interest repayments will not be classified as defaults and will not impact credit history of borrowers.

