Rastogi takes charge as Principal Commissioner of Central GST Nagpur-I

Nagpur: Atul Kumar Rastogi took charge as the Principal Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Nagpur-I on Wednesday. He took the charge of Nagpur-I GST from Vijay Rishi who was looking after the work of Nagpur-I in addition to his regular charge of GST Audit Commissionerate.

On the occasion, a programme was organised to felicitate Atul Kumar Rastogi. Sanjay Thul, National President of SC, ST and OBC Employees Welfare Association, Dhiraj Patil, President, Nagpur Unit, Ajay Thoolkar, General Secretary, Charanjit Singh, H R Jambhulkar,Sharda Patil, Maya Patil, Avinash Khobragade, SP Selukar, Nilesh Borkar, Khushvinder, Jyoti Simhnar, Siddarth Janbandhu, Pankaj Paswan and other members were present at the function.

During the programme, Atul Kumar Rastogi discussed various issues such as development of infrastructure and employees’ welfare. Nagpur Zone Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department consists of 24 districts in Maharashtra including 11 districts of Nagpur Division, eight districts of Aurangabad Division and five districts of Nashik Division.

