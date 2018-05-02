Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union minister Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh died of Covid-19 on Thursday. He was 82.

The RLD chief, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ajit Singh’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday night due to a lung infection. The RLD chief passed away on Thursday.

The son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Ajit Singh was a seven-time MP from Baghpat. He also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

Ajit Singh (1939-2021)

Son of a formidable farmer leader Charan Singh, who helmed the country for six months in 1979-1980, Ajit Singh worked 15 years in the computer industry in the United States before he returned to the country to inherit the political fief of his father in the prosperous western Uttar Pradesh.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986.

The seven-time member of Lok Sabha, Ajit Singh, represented the family’s pocket borough of Baghpat in the Lower House of Parliament. His party RLD wields influence in Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh.



