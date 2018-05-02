Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 6th, 2021
    Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union minister Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh died of Covid-19 on Thursday. He was 82.

    The RLD chief, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

    Ajit Singh’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday night due to a lung infection. The RLD chief passed away on Thursday.

    The son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Ajit Singh was a seven-time MP from Baghpat. He also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

    Ajit Singh (1939-2021)
    Son of a formidable farmer leader Charan Singh, who helmed the country for six months in 1979-1980, Ajit Singh worked 15 years in the computer industry in the United States before he returned to the country to inherit the political fief of his father in the prosperous western Uttar Pradesh.

    An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986.

    The seven-time member of Lok Sabha, Ajit Singh, represented the family’s pocket borough of Baghpat in the Lower House of Parliament. His party RLD wields influence in Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Vaccination to resume today, 3 new centres start for 18+ years group
    Vaccination to resume today, 3 new centres start for 18+ years group
    BJP protests West Bengal violence
    BJP protests West Bengal violence
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145