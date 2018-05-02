Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A rashly driven truck claimed the life of a 43-year-old Waman Channulal Chauhan here on Tuesday night. Waman, a resident of Nandanvan was driving home on his scoterrete (MH/31/DJ/2579) when he was knocked dead by a speeding truck (MH/40/AK/3717) at around 9.15 pm near Kohinoor Lodge under Nandanvan police station. Waman succumbed to his severe injuries inflicted on his head and died on the spot before any medical assistance could reach him.

Based on the complaint lodged by Girdhari Channulal Chauhan (47), cops have registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (A) against the accused driver. Further investigation is underway.