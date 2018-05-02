Rash driving costs a youth his life in Kotwali

Nagpur: Reckless driving cost a youth his life in Kotwali area here on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rachit Gendlal Madne (22), resident of Plot No. 836, Khatikpura, Nehru Square, Sadar.

On Sunday around 7 am, Rachit was going on his Bajaj CT 100 bike (MH-40/C 8397). Rachit was riding the bike rashly and in utter negligence. Midway near Ram Cooler Square, in front of a sweets shop, Rachit lost control over bike and dashed against a moped. As the speed of bike was uncontrollable, the bike rammed into road divider and Rachit received grave injuries. He died on the spot.

Kotwali PSI S G Patil has registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and probing the matter further.