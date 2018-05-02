Rapist killings: H’bad showers rose petals on cops

Hyderabad celebrates the encounter killing of the four rape and murder accused. Locals had showered rose petals on police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today. DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad’ slogans raised near the spot where the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by police earlier this morning.

Shesh Paul Vaid, former J-K DGP, tweets, “Well done boys- Telagana Police.”

Amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths on Friday of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, Nirbhaya’s parents welcomed the move while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor struck a note of caution. Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, said extra judicial killings were not acceptable.

“Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” he tweeted.