Ranji Trophy SFs : Vidarbha Storm Into Final

Nagpur: Vidarbha thrashed Mumbai by 80 runs in the second semi-final of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

The match was played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Chasing a daunting target of 406 runs for victory, Mumbai were folded for 325 runs in the final session of Day 5.

Vidarbha’s dominant display was largely due to Yash Rathod’s brilliant 151 in the third innings.

Rathod’s century rescues Vidarbha from early collapse

Rathod was Vidarbha’s savior in their third innings, scoring a phenomenal 151 runs off 252 balls.

His arrival at the crease was the need of the hour as Vidarbha were reeling at 56/4.

Captain and wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar also played a vital role with a gritty half-century of 52 runs.

Their 158-run partnership for the fifth wicket took Vidarbha to 292/10 in their second outing.

Mumbai’s run chase stumbles with early wickets

Mumbai’s run chase started on a shaky note as they lost three wickets on Day 4.

Harsh Dubey, the highest wicket-taker of this season, took four wickets.

Though Shardul Thakur scored a fine 66 lower down the order, he did not get much support from the other end.

The team was hence folded for 325 and lost by 80 runs.

Rathod’s impressive season continues

Rathod scripted twin 50-plus scores in the semi-final as he backed his 113-ball 54 from the first innings with a 252-ball 151.

With this, he became, the first batter to accomplish five tons in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 (50s: 3).

He has, overall, raced to 933 runs across nine games at 58.31 in the season.

Overall, this was Rathod’s sixth First-Class ton (50s: 5). He has raced to 1,478 runs across 16 games at a brilliant average of 47-plus.