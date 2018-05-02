Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Aug 5th, 2020

    Rangolis of Ram temple, Sangh Parivar leaders at RSS HQ

    Nagpur: Portrait rangolis of some Sangh Parivar leaders, including late Ashok Singhal, were drawn at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here on the occasion of ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

    A huge rangoli depicting the proposed Ram temple in the Uttar Pradesh town was also drawn at the Sangh headquarters by around 100 volunteers of Sanskar Bharti, the cultural unit of the RSS.

    Talking to PTI, general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, Ashutosh Adoni said, Ram Janambhoomi Andolan and the RSS has an unbreakable relation.

    ‘Sanskar Bharti is known for its ‘maharangoli’. We made a maharangoli of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya in front of the RSS headquarters. This rangoli became the centre of attraction today,’ he said.

    Portrait rangolis of late Sangh Parivar leaders, like Ashok Singhal and Moropant Pingle, who were instrumental in Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan, were drawn in front of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s chamber, he said.

    ‘These portrait rangolis were made as a tribute to those leaders,’ Adoni said.

    Besides the Sangh headquarters, rangolis were also drawn at 20 major squares in the city.

    ‘Around 100 workers of Sanskar Bharti were involved in the activity, began began at 5 am and was over by 7.30 am,’ he said.

    Similarly, aarti and recital of mantras were organised at various temples in Nagpur to celebrate the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Crackers were also burst in parts of the city.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Among others, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were on the dais along with the PM at the event.

