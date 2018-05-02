Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 4th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Rane in custody for pouring mud on official

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was taken into custody by the Maharashtra police for `assaulting’ a deputy engineer on Thursday, officials said.

Nitesh Rane, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, was this morning caught on camera pouring mud on a deputy engineer to protest the poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

The incident, after which an FIR was filed against Nitesh Rane, took place at Kankavli, his assembly constituency in the coastal district of Sindhudurg.

“He has been taken into police custody in this case,” said Dikshit Gedam, Superintendent of Police of Sindhudurg.

In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, Nitesh Rane and Kankavli Municipal Council president Samir Nalawade are purportedly seen tying deputy engineer Prakash Khedekar of the National Highways Authority of India to the railing of a bridge and pouring buckets of mud on him.

On a complaint filed by the engineer, an offence under IPC section 353 (assault on government servant) was registered against Nitesh Rane and his supporters, police said

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रोच्या नागपूर फेसबुक पानावर ५ लाख चाहते, ४ वर्षात गाठला महत्वाचा पल्ला
महा मेट्रोच्या नागपूर फेसबुक पानावर ५ लाख चाहते, ४ वर्षात गाठला महत्वाचा पल्ला
आंतरराष्ट्रीय बुध्दिस्ट थिम पार्क प्रकल्पास मुख्यमंत्र्यांची मान्यता
आंतरराष्ट्रीय बुध्दिस्ट थिम पार्क प्रकल्पास मुख्यमंत्र्यांची मान्यता
Hindi News
गोंदियाः ट्रेन से शराब तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
गोंदियाः ट्रेन से शराब तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
गोंदियाः कानून को कुचल रहे रेत माफिया
गोंदियाः कानून को कुचल रहे रेत माफिया
Trending News
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked
Featured News
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home
Man molests married woman in Lakadganj, booked
Man molests married woman in Lakadganj, booked
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty
विरोधी पक्षनेता विजय वड्डेटीवार यांचे नागपूर विमानतळावर नगराध्यक्षाच्या हस्ते जंगी स्वागत
विरोधी पक्षनेता विजय वड्डेटीवार यांचे नागपूर विमानतळावर नगराध्यक्षाच्या हस्ते जंगी स्वागत
Burglary at Telephone Exchange square, mobile phones, cash stolen
Burglary at Telephone Exchange square, mobile phones, cash stolen
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
गणेश टेकडी के सामने की जमीन का पुन: विवाद
Orientation Program held for parents at HelloKids-Wonderbeats Intl. Play School
Orientation Program held for parents at HelloKids-Wonderbeats Intl. Play School
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
सड़क बीच खंभे 4 माह में हटाए : हाईकोर्ट
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Parents protest fee hike by CBSE schools in Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145