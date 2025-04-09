Ramtek Sand Smuggling Racket Busted, 6 Held

Advertisement



Nagpur: Major Crackdown on Sand Smugglers in Ramtek Tehsil, 6 Arrested, Illegal Goods Worth ₹1.77 Crore Seized

Nagpur: In a major operation against illegal sand smuggling, the administration in Ramtek tehsil has taken strict action and arrested six accused while seizing goods worth over ₹1.77 crore. The joint operation was conducted under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Officer Ramesh Barkate.

The raid was carried out by a joint team comprising the Ramtek Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Ramtek Police, and Aroli Police. The operation took place along the Ramtek-Tumsar Road, Nagpur-Jabalpur Road, and Khat-Ghotmundri Road based on specific intelligence regarding sand smuggling activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rishi Vairagade, Shubham Radke, Shivshankar Kumar, Nikesh Parkhi, Ashfaq Yusuf Khan, Saqib Raza Khan, Ashish Prakash Kanpate, Kishore Chakole, and Anil Raut. They have been booked under various sections of the Revenue Department regulations and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

