Rampant England end Aus title defence to enter final

England snuffed out Australia’s title defence and stormed into the Cricket World Cup final with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over the five-times champions in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan’s men skittled out Australia for 223 before romping to their target in 32.1 overs in a lop-sided battle between the hosts and the holders at Edgbaston.

Jason Roy (85) and Jonny Bairstow (34) made the chase look like a cakewalk with their fourth successive hundred partnership.

Joe Root (49 not out) and Morgan (45 not out) completed the formalities for England with consummate ease.

England, who last made the final in 1992 when they lost to Pakistan, will meet 2015 runners-up New Zealand in Sunday’s final at Lord’s where new champions will be crowned.